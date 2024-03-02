Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Onto Innovation Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ONTO)

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Onto Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $194.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.94.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 38.2% in the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $2,026,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,678,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

