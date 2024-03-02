Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Lowered by Analyst

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 20.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 18.14. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of 13.40 and a 12 month high of 27.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.08 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 7.89 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 160,058 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,852,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,078,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $880,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

