Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. Redfin has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Redfin by 207.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

