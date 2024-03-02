Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CG)

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CG. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16,334.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 290,588 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

