Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Decreased by Zacks Research

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Wendy’s in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.02 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

