Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Cut by Analyst

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

USPH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $104.67 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.