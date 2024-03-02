Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Increased by Leerink Partnrs

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UHS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $176.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $427,353,000 after acquiring an additional 134,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,710,000 after acquiring an additional 195,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.