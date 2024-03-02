Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Reduced by Analyst

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.74). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VERV opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United states. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

