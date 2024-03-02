Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WYNN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

