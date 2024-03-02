Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.88). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

ZNTL stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

