Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $46,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,130 shares in the company, valued at $767,595.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $46,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,130 shares in the company, valued at $767,595.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,401 shares of company stock worth $9,358,435. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Q2 has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

