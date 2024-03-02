QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) & International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Head-To-Head Comparison

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QNB and International Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $73.92 million 1.21 $9.48 million $2.63 9.30 International Bancshares $970.10 million 3.29 $300.23 million $6.62 7.76

Dividends

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than QNB. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. QNB pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 12.83% 11.91% 0.57% International Bancshares 42.45% 18.32% 2.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of QNB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for QNB and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

International Bancshares beats QNB on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. The company serves other community banks, thrift institutions, credit unions and other non-bank financial organizations, such as mutual fund companies, insurance companies, and brokerage companies. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

