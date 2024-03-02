QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $22,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.1% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,606,000 after purchasing an additional 551,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at $44,749,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 217.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after acquiring an additional 505,050 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 122.0% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 340,345 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2,247.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 331,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 317,229 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $98.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

