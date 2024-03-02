RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.86, but opened at $40.00. RadNet shares last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 244,023 shares.

Get RadNet alerts:

The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDNT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 278.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,999 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 232.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 993,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 694,744 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $23,073,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter worth $18,477,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,430.57 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.