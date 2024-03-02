Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 19,707 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruggaard & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.5% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 209,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,642,000 after buying an additional 58,263 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,452,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $693,091,000 after purchasing an additional 690,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $178.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $178.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $3,721,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,037,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.