Raymond James Upgrades Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Strong-Buy

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

HTLF opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

