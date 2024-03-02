Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCON. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Recon Technology by 846.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

