Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $8.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Redfin traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. 521,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,150,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDFN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,606,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,899,000 after buying an additional 1,260,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $3,832,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 417,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $834.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

