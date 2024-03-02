Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,625,990 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $45,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

