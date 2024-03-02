Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACCO Brands Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ACCO)

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.60 million, a PE ratio of -23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,092,000 after buying an additional 218,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after buying an additional 396,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

