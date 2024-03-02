Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.88 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.