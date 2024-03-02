Research Analysts Set Expectations for Terex Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30. Terex has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at $61,361,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $42,606,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after acquiring an additional 733,690 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,672,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

