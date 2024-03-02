Research Analysts Set Expectations for Travelzoo’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelzoo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Travelzoo Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 137.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,458,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,642,608.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,800. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Travelzoo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

