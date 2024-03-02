Reviewing Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of VICI Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 871.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 6.84% 1.52% 0.84% VICI Properties 69.59% 10.26% 5.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Community Healthcare Trust and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 VICI Properties 0 3 9 0 2.75

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.37%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $35.15, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and VICI Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $112.85 million 6.66 $7.71 million $0.21 129.29 VICI Properties $3.61 billion 8.54 $2.51 billion $2.48 11.92

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. VICI Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Community Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale). The properties are located in 34 states, totaling approximately 4.3 million square feet in the aggregate.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties owns 92 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio consisting of 54 gaming properties and 38 non-gaming experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 125 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and approximately 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading non-gaming experiential operators, including Bowlero, Great Wolf Resorts, Cabot, Canyon Ranch and Chelsea Piers. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators.

