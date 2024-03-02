Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,627 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,003,000 after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after buying an additional 1,059,123 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $61.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.71%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

