Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 22,733 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,733 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IonQ were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in IonQ by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Price Performance

IONQ opened at $10.66 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $741,767.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,071.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

