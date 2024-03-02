Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 695.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.