Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,335 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AZEK were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AZEK during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at $124,000.

AZEK Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $49.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZEK. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,342,230 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

