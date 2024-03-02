Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,243,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 100,855 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $216,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $216,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,992 shares of company stock valued at $409,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $36.22 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.11.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

