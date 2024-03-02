Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 527,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 279,737 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 823,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 223,865 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,871.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

