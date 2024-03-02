Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DNOW were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DNOW alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in DNOW in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DNOW opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. DNOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DNOW

About DNOW

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.