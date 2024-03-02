Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lindsay were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,744,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth $15,851,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 19.2% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 350,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth $446,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Lindsay Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LNN opened at $120.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Lindsay Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.