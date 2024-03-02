Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Flywire were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Flywire by 11.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 7.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,432,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 41.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after acquiring an additional 232,810 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Flywire by 58.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 382,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 141,321 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Flywire by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -313.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $31,332.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $31,332.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,928.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

