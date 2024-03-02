Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,367 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.29%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.