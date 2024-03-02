Rhumbline Advisers Sells 315 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $552.00 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $379.77 and a one year high of $616.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $544.75 and a 200-day moving average of $489.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

