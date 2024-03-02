Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,541 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.50%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Featured Articles

