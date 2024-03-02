Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,868 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CoreCivic were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

CoreCivic Trading Down 1.6 %

CoreCivic stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.81. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CoreCivic

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

