Rhumbline Advisers Sells 812 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,515,478.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DFIN opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.51. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

