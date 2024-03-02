Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $26.30 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $194.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 669.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

