Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Trading 4.5% Higher

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 3,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 54,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.90, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

