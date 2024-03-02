Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

