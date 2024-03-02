Roth Capital Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Assured Guaranty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Assured Guaranty’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Assured Guaranty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801 over the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 54.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,466,000 after purchasing an additional 280,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

