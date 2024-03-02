Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $51.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,283,000 after acquiring an additional 198,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,026,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,770,000 after purchasing an additional 486,706 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,650,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,303,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

