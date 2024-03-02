Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $350.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.86.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

CRM stock opened at $316.99 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $306.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.47.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,936,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,936,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

