Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $360.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $275.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $316.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.47. The company has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $4,506,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,371,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500,536.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,858,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $4,506,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500,536.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,626,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,005,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after acquiring an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

