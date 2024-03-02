Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $312.12 and last traded at $310.46, with a volume of 768473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.82.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.86.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

