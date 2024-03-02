Salesforce’s (CRM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $345.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $325.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.86.

Shares of CRM opened at $316.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.52 and a 200 day moving average of $240.47. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $306.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $4,506,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500,536.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $4,506,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,371,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500,536.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

