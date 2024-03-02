Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $11.50. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 910,889 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SANA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 1,818,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares in the company, valued at $68,453,121. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,591 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 841,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,040,000 after acquiring an additional 787,470 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,367.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 783,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Articles

