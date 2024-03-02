SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $188.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.75. SAP has a 12-month low of $113.00 and a 12-month high of $189.83.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

