Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 353,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satixfy Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Satixfy Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satixfy Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Satixfy Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Satixfy Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Satixfy Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

Satixfy Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SATX opened at $0.59 on Friday. Satixfy Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51.

About Satixfy Communications

SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services.

